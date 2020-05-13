DP Deliberating Allegations Surrounding Lawmaker-elect Yoon Mee-hyang

Photo : YONHAP News

As suspicions grow around lawmaker-elect Yoon Mee-hyang of the Democratic Party’s(DP) satellite Together Citizens’ Party, the DP leadership is contemplating how to handle the situation.Currently, the DP maintains its position that it must first verify facts, but with the opposition now calling for a parliamentary inquiry into allegations against Yoon, it's under pressure to make a statement.DP Rep. Park Yong-jin told a KBS radio program that since the ruling party and its satellite have merged, Yoon is officially a DP member and therefore the leadership needs to show more responsibility.Yoon, the former head of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, has recently been engulfed by speculation about the advocacy group's past use of funds donated to support the sex slavery victims.She has so far maintained her innocence against accusations of misusing donations and said she has no plans to resign.DP chair Lee Hae-chan is expected to make a statement on the issue as early as Wednesday, after listening to what Yoon has to say during a press briefing scheduled the same day.