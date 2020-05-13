Itaewon-linked Coronavirus Cases Rise to 187

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak at bars and clubs in Seoul's Itaewon area has risen to 187 as of noon Tuesday.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, among the confirmed Itaewon cluster patients, 93 visited the clubs in question and 94 others contracted the virus from clubgoers.By region, 97 cases have been reported in Seoul, 37 in Gyeonggi Province and 33 in Incheon, with the capital area accounting for the majority.More than 110 of the patients are aged 19 to 29. Twenty-seven are in their 30s and 20 are 18-years-old or younger. Men account for 150 cases out of the total.Authorities continue contact tracing and are asking people who visited bars or clubs in Itaewon between April 24 to May 6 to self-isolate and get tested, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.