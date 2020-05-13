Samsung Heir Returns from 3-Day China Business Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong returned home Tuesday from a three-day visit to China.Lee landed at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul accompanied by senior officials of the company's memory and device solutions divisions, ending his first overseas business trip since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.Without answering reporters’ questions, the Samsung heir went straight to get tested for COVID-19.While in China, he showed his determination to push ahead with future projects.Lee visited a Samsung chip plant in Xian in Shaanxi province on Monday and encouraged workers there. Stressing "there is little time to lose," he called for change and an aggressive response to the current crisis.Later that day, he met with Shaanxi province governor Hu Heping and other Chinese officials to further discuss ways to cooperate.The governor thanked Samsung for its provision of preventative supplies in the early days of the outbreak and vowed stronger ties with the South Korean conglomerate in the areas of memory chips, batteries and biotechnology.