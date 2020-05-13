LG Chem Deposits Over 8 Bln Won with Indian Court over Gas Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

An affiliate of South Korean firm LG Chem has deposited more than eight billion won with an Indian environmental court in relation to a recent deadly gas leak at its plant in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.According to Indian officials and industry sources on Tuesday, LG Polymers India was ordered to make the deposit of 500 million rupees, or about eight-point-one billion won, by the National Green Tribunal(NGT) in order to prepare for leak-related compensation.The tribunal is a special court that assesses the environmental impact of industrial projects and monitors corporate abidance of green regulations.The NGT has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the cause of the accident, while Indian police and the high court of Andhra Pradesh are also looking into the toxic leak that killed 12 people.Meanwhile, LG Polymers India is expanding its support for affected local residents, including free meals and mobile medical services.