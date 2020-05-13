Four Nurses at Samsung Medical Center Test Positive for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Local health authorities are on high alert after four nurses at a major hospital in Seoul have been diagnosed with COVID-19.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said on Tuesday that a nurse working at a cardiothoracic surgical operating room at Samsung Medical Center was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus on Monday, and that three fellow nurses also tested positive.One nurses diagnosed on Tuesday participated in the same operation as the first diagnosed nurse, while the other two shared duties with her.It remains unknown how the nurses contracted the disease. Officials said the first nurse who tested positive is not connected to the Itaewon clubs cluster.Mayor Park said more than 260 medical workers and 15 patients at the hospital came into contact with the nurses and were undergoing checkups. He added that it's likely more infections will be reported in connection to this latest outbreak.Part of the operating room and other facilities used by the four nurses have been closed and quarantined. The municipal government also created an 18-member emergency response team to deal with the outbreak at the hospital.This is the first coronavirus case among medical staff at one of the country’s five major hospitals.The Samsung hospital was the epicenter of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS) outbreak in South Korean in 2015, which claimed 38 lives. Among 186 people who contracted MERS that year, 85 were patients or medical workers at the hospital.