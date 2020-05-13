'Students with COVID-19 Symptoms to Be Tested Immediately'

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon says every student in the capital city who shows coronavirus-like symptoms will be tested immediately and for free.Cho made the remark in a meeting with reporters Tuesday, a day ahead of the planned physical reopening of schools nationwide, which will begin in phases first with high school seniors.Since last Wednesday, Seoul education authorities have been providing students with an online self-assessment survey. Students who are believed to have suspicious symptoms will be banned from returning to school to prevent possible transmissions.Under an arrangement made by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and the municipal government, those students will be able to receive free checkups at nearby triage centers, without having to wait at local hospitals.