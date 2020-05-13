'N. Korea Further Eases Travel Restrictions on Foreigners'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has eased up on travel restrictions placed on foreign residents as part of quarantine measures against COVID-19.The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang revealed on its Facebook page on Monday that it received a notice from the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s Protocol Department addressed to all foreign embassies and international organizations in Pyongyang.According to the embassy, foreigners are now permitted to visit a number of department stores and large-sized stores in the capital city.Last month, North Korea began allowing foreigners to visit shops, restaurants and markets.The Russian Embassy assessed the further loosening of restrictions shows the "effectiveness” of North Korean quarantine measures against the pandemic.North Korea, which has claimed no coronavirus spread in the country, put stringent measures in place in January to block out the new disease, including closing its borders with China.