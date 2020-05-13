Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Japan Repeats Stance on Wartime Sex Slavery Victims

Write: 2020-05-19 18:48:48Update: 2020-05-19 19:04:03

Japan Repeats Stance on Wartime Sex Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says Tokyo has not changed its stance on the issue of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. 

In a press conference on Tuesday, Motegi reiterated his government’s demand that South Korea faithfully follow through with a 2015 agreement between Seoul and Tokyo, which he noted affirmed a final and irreversible resolution on the issue. 

His remarks came amid swirling controversy in South Korea over the alleged misappropriation of funds donated to support victims by a leading advocacy group.

The South Korean group, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, has been a vocal critic about the 2015 deal, under which Tokyo contributed one billion yen for the surviving victims. 

The Japanese minister declined to comment on the controversy, saying it is a South Korean matter.  

He was also asked about Japan's decision to start referring to South Korea as an important neighboring country again as it did in its latest Diplomatic Bluebook, a first in three years.

Motegi said it comprehensively reflects both “good” and “bad” situations concerning their bilateral relations last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >