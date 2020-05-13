Japan Repeats Stance on Wartime Sex Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says Tokyo has not changed its stance on the issue of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.In a press conference on Tuesday, Motegi reiterated his government’s demand that South Korea faithfully follow through with a 2015 agreement between Seoul and Tokyo, which he noted affirmed a final and irreversible resolution on the issue.His remarks came amid swirling controversy in South Korea over the alleged misappropriation of funds donated to support victims by a leading advocacy group.The South Korean group, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, has been a vocal critic about the 2015 deal, under which Tokyo contributed one billion yen for the surviving victims.The Japanese minister declined to comment on the controversy, saying it is a South Korean matter.He was also asked about Japan's decision to start referring to South Korea as an important neighboring country again as it did in its latest Diplomatic Bluebook, a first in three years.Motegi said it comprehensively reflects both “good” and “bad” situations concerning their bilateral relations last year.