S. Korea Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases

South Korea reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the largest daily increase in nine days.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said 11-thousand-110 people have been diagnosed with the infectious disease in the country as of 12 a.m. Wednesday, including the latest additions from the past 24 hours.Of the new cases, 24 were local transmissions -- six from Seoul and 16 from Incheon and Gyeonggi Province -- while the other eight cases were imported from overseas.The number of daily new infections exceeded 30 for the first time since May 11.The death toll from the virus remained unchanged at 263.According to the KCDC, the overall recovery figure jumped by one-hundred-28 to ten-thousand-66.About 780 patients are still being treated in quarantine, while more than 16-thousand-300 people are awaiting coronavirus test results.