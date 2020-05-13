Education Minister Vows to Create 'New Normal' in Quarantine for Schools

Photo : KBS News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye said on Wednesday the government will create a "new normal" in quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at schools, while sharing information in a transparent manner.The minister made the remarks during a video conference with the education offices of Seoul and other regions near the capital as schools reopened.Seniors at some 23-hundred high schools across the nation went to school on Wednesday after a months-long closure. Second year high school students, middle school seniors and first and second graders in elementary school will return to the classroom from next Wednesday.In Incheon, west of Seoul, 66 high schools sent students back home in the morning as two senior students in the city tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Minister Yoo said Incheon will take related quarantine steps, conduct epidemiological surveys and implement measures to ensure the safety of students.Yoo added that the ministry, education offices and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue close communication and cooperation to curb the spread of the virus at schools.