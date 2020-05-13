UK Deputy Chief Scientist Praises S. Korea's Virus Contact Tracing System

Photo : KBS News

Britain's deputy chief scientific adviser has praised South Korea's coronavirus contact tracing method and expressed an intent to "emulate" the system.According to the BBC and the The Guardian on Tuesday, Professor Angela McLean said South Korea had quite a big outbreak but brought it under control with contact tracing.During the government's daily press briefing, McLean noted how South Korea's track and trace system finds people who have symptoms, gets them tested, has quick, reliable ways to locate people who may have been exposed to the virus and asks them to go into quarantine.She said the strategy has worked in South Korea, and that it is really the place people can look to and say it worked.McLean called the contact tracing system a "fine example," adding that Britain should try and emulate what South Korea has achieved.