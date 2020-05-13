Menu Content

KDI Slashes S. Korea's Growth Outlook to 0.2%

Write: 2020-05-20 14:58:35Update: 2020-05-20 16:38:27

Photo : YONHAP News

A state-run think tank has forecast the South Korean economy to grow at the slowest pace in over two decades this year, due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The Korea Development Institute(KDI) on Wednesday projected the domestic economy to grow point-two percent, a sharp decrease from its previous projection of two-point-three percent issued in November.

It would mark the slowest expansion since 1998, when the economy shrank five-point-one percent. 

A KDI official said the economy may even post negative growth this year due to great uncertainties. The think tank said under a worst-case scenario in which the novel coronavirus is not contained by the end of this year, the Korean economy will contract one-point-six percent. 

The KDI also slashed its projection for this year's annual job growth to zero from over 200-thousand.
