Japan's Export Curbs Against S. Korea Take Toll on Japanese Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's restrictions on exports of three key semiconductor components to South Korea are taking a toll on Japanese companies.According to the Nikkei newspaper on Wednesday, Stella Chemifa, a Japanese producer of hydrogen fluoride and other chemicals, saw its net profit plunge 18 percent in the fiscal 2019 from a year earlier.The firm reportedly attributed the drop to a decline in its exports of hydrogen fluoride, an essential compound in the production of chips and displays, due to the export curbs.The report said South Korean businesses are working to reduce their reliance on Japanese suppliers after Tokyo applied export curbs against Seoul, casting a shadow on Japanese manufacturers.Nikkei added that South Korea's LG Display originally used high-purity hydrogen fluoride made by Stella Chemifa, but it started using hydrogen fluoride made by the Korean firm Soulbrain since last November.The shift reportedly resulted in a 30 percent on-year drop in Stella Chemifa's shipment of the material last year.