Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has exported electronic wristbands that it introduced to monitor people who violate self-quarantine orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said during a regular briefing on Wednesday that the nation signed a deal to ship the wristbands to Saudi Arabia.Under the 980 million-won deal, South Korean telecom firm KT will provide 100-thousand wristbands to the Middle Eastern country.The first batch of 50-thousand units has already been shipped, with the remainder to be sent later.South Korea's health authorities said discussions for similar exports are underway with three to five other countries.