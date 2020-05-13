Knapper: Seoul and Washington Will Surely Progress in Defense Cost Talk

A senior American diplomat said he is "very confident" the United States and South Korea will find a way forward in their stalled defense cost-sharing negotiations as both sides are working very hard to break the deadlock.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Korea and Japan, Marc Knapper, made the remarks Wednesday during a video-linked seminar on the alliance hosted by the Korea Press Foundation and East-West Center.
His comment came amid concerns that the delay in the conclusion of the talks could erode the allies' cooperation in other areas.
Knapper repeated President Donald Trump's stance on a "fair share of the burden" with American allies -- one Trump's election campaign themes prioritizing American interests.
Seoul and Washington are apparently still at an impasse in negotiations on how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) under their cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement.