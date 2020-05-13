Knapper: Seoul and Washington Will Surely Progress in Defense Cost Talk

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior American diplomat said he is "very confident" the United States and South Korea will find a way forward in their stalled defense cost-sharing negotiations as both sides are working very hard to break the deadlock.Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Korea and Japan, Marc Knapper, made the remarks Wednesday during a video-linked seminar on the alliance hosted by the Korea Press Foundation and East-West Center.His comment came amid concerns that the delay in the conclusion of the talks could erode the allies' cooperation in other areas.Knapper repeated President Donald Trump's stance on a "fair share of the burden" with American allies -- one Trump's election campaign themes prioritizing American interests.Seoul and Washington are apparently still at an impasse in negotiations on how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) under their cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement.