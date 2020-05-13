S. Korea Donates 40,000 Masks to Korean War Veterans in Ethiopia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea provided 40-thousand face masks to Korean War veterans in Ethiopia to help them fight COVID-19.According to the South Korean Embassy in Addis Ababa on Tuesday, the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Commemoration Committee donated the masks for 132 war veterans and their families.In a ceremony to mark the donation, Seoul's Ambassador to Ethiopia Lim Hoon-min said South Korea will never forget the noble sacrifices the Ethiopian war veterans made to defend its peace and freedom.The head of the Ethiopian war veterans group reportedly expressed gratitude for Seoul's donation as well as other medical support and scholarship programs it has provided for the war veterans' descendants.The embassy plans to visit the homes of the veterans in the Ethiopian capital and nearby areas to deliver the masks, and send them by mail for those in provincial areas.