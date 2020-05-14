66 High Schools in Incheon to Extend Online Classes to Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Most schools reopened for high school seniors nationwide on Wednesday after a month-long closure, but 66 schools in Incheon City will extend online classes until Friday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education announced the decision for the 66 schools in five of ten districts in the city, which sent students back home in the morning as two seniors in the city tested positive for the novel coronavirus.The national academic assessment test, which is set for Thursday at about 18-hundred schools nationwide, will be held online at the 66 schools.The decision was made in a joint meeting with Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye and education and health officials of Incheon City.The education office said it will decide on whether to open the affected schools on Friday afternoon after checking the test results of 145 students and 700 other people who used facilities Incheon City visited by the two high school seniors.