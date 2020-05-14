Russian Envoy: US-N. Korea Dialogue Unlikely Until US Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia's top envoy in Pyongyang said on Wednesday that dialogue between North Korea and the United States has effectively halted until the U.S. presidential election in November.Ambassador Alexander Matsegora told Interfax news agency in an interview that as for dialogue with Washington, which Pyongyang deems to be pointless for now, it seems to have been postponed at least until after the U.S. presidential election.He added that North Korea shall see what happens next.The Russian ambassador said that North Korea changed its stance after the collapse of the 2019 summit with the U.S. in Hanoi.He said North Korea had sought sanctions relief in return for its phased denuclearization, but shifted to demand Washington permanently abandon its hostile policy against Pyongyang and prove it with substantial steps.Matsegora said he expects dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang to eventually resume, adding Russia was unhappy with the suspension of talks that could increase tension in the border region. He added that Moscow is ready to support U.S.-North Korea dialogue.