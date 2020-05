Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution raided the office of a civic group on Wednesday in a probe into the alleged misuse of funds intended for elderly victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office raided and searched the office of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issue of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.During the 12-hour raid that ended at 5 a.m. Thursday, the prosecution reportedly secured accounting data and other materials from the civic group and its predecessor.The raid came after a series of complaints were filed against Yoon Mi-hyang, the former head of the civic group, for allegedly misusing the group's funds for personal gain.Yoon won a National Assembly seat as a proportional representative of the ruling Democratic Party's satellite party in the general election last month.