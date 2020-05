Photo : YONHAP News

The 20th National Assembly wrapped up its final plenary session on Wednesday after passing about 140 bills and resolutions.The bills include one on reopening controversial criminal cases from the past, such as a major human rights violation case in the 1980s involving a homeless shelter in Busan.With the passage of the bill, the government will reinstate the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, initially launched in 2006 and dissolved in 2010, to reopen unsettled criminal or human rights abuse cases.The independent commission will operate for three years and may extend its operation by up to one year.The parliament also passed bills aimed at supporting employment for youth and low-income people and preventing online sexual violence and exploitation.