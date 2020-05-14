Military Chiefs of S. Korea, EU Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top military officials of South Korea and the European Union(EU) held phone talks on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in response to the coronavirus and other security issues.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that JCS Chairperson Park Han-ki held talks with EU Military Committee Chairman Claudio Graziano at the request of the EU.In the talks, Graziano explained how the EU nations are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and asked South Korea to share its experience and know-how on successful containment.The JCS chief reportedly said the South Korean military fully supported the government's anti-virus efforts by mobilizing its personnel, equipment and facilities, while maintaining its readiness posture. He said the military also implemented strong measures to block the spread of the virus in military barracks.The JCS said the EU military chief expressed gratitude for sharing related information and the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse security issues, including non-traditional threats such as COVID-19.The JCS said Park is also scheduled to have a phone conversation with his British counterpart, Nick Carter, next week to share experiences related to the virus and discuss ways to boost military cooperation.