New COVID-19 Infections Subside to 12 After Previous Day's Spike

South Korea reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.The number represents a return to the teens after spiking into the 30s the previous day due to the continued spread of a cluster infection that began in the nightclubs of Seoul's Itaewon district and an outbreak involving medical workers at a major hospital.Some ten of the 12 new infections were local in nature. The city of Incheon accounted for six, Seoul for three and South Chungcheong Province one.After climbing into the 30s at the start of the Itaewon outbreak early this month, the number of new cases had been stabilizing, falling into the teens for several consecutive days. On the first day students returned to school on Wednesday, however, it spiked to 32.South Korea has reported eleven thousand-122 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. It also reported one additional COVID-19-related death on Thursday, bringing the number to 264.