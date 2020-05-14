Prosecutors Raid Offices of Advocacy Group in Accounting Fraud Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have raided the offices of an advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery as part of their probe into the organization's alleged accounting fraud and other improprieties.During the 12-hour raid of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan that ended early Thursday, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office reportedly obtained files on accounting and various projects.The search and seizure came five days after the investigation was launched last Friday.Prosecutors are expected to look into whether there was any misspending of donations by the advocacy group and whether its former chair Yoon Mee-hyang violated laws by collecting donations through her personal bank accounts.The investigative agency will also look into whether the council's questionable purchase and sale of a house in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province could be considered a dereliction of duty.While acknowledging there were accounting inaccuracies, the council has denied accusations of misspending or embezzlement.