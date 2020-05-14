Religious Leaders Call on Group Helping Victims of Wartime Sex Slavery to Correct Mistakes

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean religious leaders are encouraging a civic organization and group home for victims of Japanese wartime sex slavery to take corrective action if they misused funds.In a written statement Wednesday, the leaders said the organization in question should fix itself to avoid frustrating the mission of setting history right for the victims it represents.The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issue of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan was founded in 2018 to support so-called "comfort women," a euphemism for sex slaves forced by Japan to work in wartime brothels.However, investigators are looking into allegations that the group misused government subsidies for its own benefit.The religious leaders urged the public to wait for the truth to emerge and seek reasonable solutions depending on the results. They also called for self-reflection on what they themselves have done to help victims of wartime sexual slavery and pledged they would stand up for the women as the Japanese government has not sincerely apologized or offered proper compensation for its crimes.The religious leaders included representatives from the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, the National Council of Churches in Korea, Catholic Bishops Conference of Korea and other leaders from Won-Buddhism and Cheondogyo.