Police Seek Arrest Warrants for 'Baksabang' Members on Criminal Organization Charge

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are seeking arrest warrants for two paid members of the "Baksabang" Telegram porn chat room on charges of violating laws related to the protection of minors from sex offenses and joining a criminal organization.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday, it requested the warrants for the two active members the previous day and the prosecution filed the request with the court.The police applied the criminal organization charge for the first time in the sexual exploitation case as they suspect the two members were aware that "Baksabang" operated under a system of allotting roles and duties among the membership.While the same charge wasn't applied to the arrest warrants of chat room operator Cho Joo-bin and key accomplice Kang Hun, should the court issue the latest warrants, the charge could be extended to all those involved.If convicted of the charge, everyone involved could face the same punishment regardless of their position within the organization.