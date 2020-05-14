Moon's Ex-Chief of Staff Urges Inter-Korean Summit Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok said President Moon Jae-in will sufficiently communicate with the U.S. regarding the Korean Peninsula peace process if there is no progress in U.S.-North Korea relations this year.In an interview with the quarterly magazine Changbi, Im said even if there may be negative views in communication, President Moon will still try to push for projects, which have gained international approval.These remarks come after President Moon recently called for pursuing what can be done between South and North Korea and not solely focusing on North Korea-U.S. dialogue. He added that relations with China and Russia can also be utilized.He said the absence of a deal from the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi is the reason for the current stalemate, as well as the two Koreas’ failure to aggressively implement cross-border agreements.Im also called for a more proactive interpretation of global sanctions on the North so that the two Koreas can connect roads and railways and cooperate in forestry affairs.As for a more immediate task, he said the leaders of the two Koreas must meet for summit talks, bringing up their previous agreement to meet at any time whenever the need arises.