Moon Meets Industry Leaders, Vows to Safeguard Business, Jobs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday met with industry leaders and vowed all-out efforts to protect businesses and jobs.During the meeting held with chiefs of nine key industries, including aviation, shipping, machinery and automobiles, Moon said stabilization funds will be available to more recipients and pledged to swiftly push the Korean New Deal initiative.He said industries and jobs alike are facing a crisis amid the pandemic due to border closures, lockdowns, production disruptions and plunging demand. He continued that it’s critical for large and small companies, as well as management and labor, to join forces.He vowed to safeguard jobs and the industrial ecosystem and revive the economy, pointing out the unprecedented government support including relief funds of 245 trillion won.The president also stressed securing competitiveness in the digital economy and promised to foster expertise in artificial intelligence, big data, bio-medicine and other future growth sectors.