S. Korea's Exports Down 20% in First 20 Days of May

South Korea's exports sank 20-point-three percent on-year in the first 20 days of May.According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Thursday, outbound shipments during this period amounted to 20-point-three billion dollars. Given the number of business days at 13-point-five, daily average exports also plunged 20-point-three percent from a year ago to one-and-a-half billion dollars.By sector, exports of semiconductors and ships increased while mobile communication devices, autos and petroleum products dropped year-on-year.By country, shipments shrank overall with those to the United States dropping by nearly 28 percent. Shipments to the European Union fell by over 18 percent.Meanwhile imports during the 20-day period dipped 16-point-nine percent on-year to 23 billion dollars. So far this year, the country's exports fell nine-point-five percent and imports six-point-nine as the world continues to reel from the coronavirus pandemic.