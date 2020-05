Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are currently raiding a property in Seoul's Yeonnam-dong district used as a rest facility by victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.Prior to this, several civic groups filed complaints with prosecutors against several individuals connected to the advocacy group the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, including its former director and ruling party lawmaker-elect Yoon Mee-hyang. They were accused of financial irregularities and illegal real estate dealings.The Yeonnam-dong property is also suspected of being falsely registered as Yoon's home address, a charge the advocacy group has denied.On Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors commenced a 12-hour search-and-seizure operation at the offices of the group, as well as those for The Korean Council for the Women Drafted for Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.