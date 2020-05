Photo : YONHAP News

A civic organization supporting victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery said their cause should not be undermined by suspicions surrounding the group's accounting transparency.On Wednesday, Lee Na-yeong, chair of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, presented a written statement at a regular rally in front of the former Japanese Embassy located in Seoul’s Jongno District.During the rally, she apologized to supporters of the organization and the victims for damaging their trust.Lee said the group’s cause must not be hurt, adding that they will strive to increase accounting transparency.Around 70 citizens attended the weekly rally while counter-rallies took place as well.