Ruling DP Remains Cautious About Corruption Scandal Surrounding Advocacy Group

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) remained cautious about the fate of representative-elect Yoon Mee-hyang, who is embroiled in a corruption scandal surrounding an advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery.On a local radio program on Thursday, DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said it wouldn't be too late to decide the party's position after the results of state probes into the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.DP Supreme Council member and Rep. Park Ju-min, on a separate program, said the prosecution's raid of the group's offices on Wednesday came very fast, adding it could make probes by the government and an external audit meaningless.Some party representatives, including Rep. Lee Seok-hyun, however, have urged party leadership to promptly clarify where it stands on the issue.The main opposition United Future Party(UFP), meanwhile, has formed a task force to get to the bottom of the corruption allegations, urge for Yoon's resignation and seek a parliamentary investigation.The minor Justice Party also called on the ruling party to unveil the truth to the public and take responsibility.