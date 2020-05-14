60 S. Koreans Returning from Africa on Chartered Flight with Hanbit Peacekeeping Unit

Photo : YONHAP News

Scores of South Koreans stranded in Africa due to COVID-19 lockdowns are heading home on a special chartered flight.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that an Asiana Airlines plane carrying 60 Korean nationals will arrive at Incheon International Airport at 7:40 p.m.Among those on board, 36 had been stuck in Ghana, 13 in Kenya and ten others in Ethiopia. The other one is from Sudan.The plane was originally arranged for the rotation of the Hanbit unit stationed in South Sudan to assist in the African country’s reconstruction project. The first group of the unit’s 12th contingent left for South Sudan on Monday to replace the 11th contingent, which is returning on the same flight to Incheon after completing a six-month mandate.The deployment had previously been scheduled for March but was delayed at South Sudan’s request amid the outbreak.Another chartered flight is also set to arrive on Friday, carrying 72 South Koreans, including 58 from South Africa.