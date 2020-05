Photo : YONHAP News

The Export-Import Bank of Korea(KEXIM) said on Thursday that it will provide 350 million won worth of coronavirus quarantine supplies to five developing countries in Asia and Africa struggling amid the pandemic.According to the South Korean state-run bank, Laos, Cambodia, Ghana, Tanzania and Ethiopia will receive the support, which includes protective suits and testing kits. The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare(KOPIH) will help deliver the items.Bank president Bang Moon-kyu said he hoped the assistance will help the recipient countries overcome the COVID-19 crisis as well as promote the competitiveness of the South Korean quarantine system.