S. Korea to Conduct Nationwide COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to conduct nationwide COVID-19 antibody testing soon to try and determine what percentage of the population has been infected and has acquired immunity.Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director general of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), revealed the plan in a media briefing on Thursday, but said he expected the infection rate to be low, citing similar surveys overseas.Under the plan, blood samples will be collected from seven-thousand people across the country. Separately, a thousand citizens in Daegu and its neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, once the nation’s epicenter of the outbreak, will also be tested.The survey also aims to find out how many South Koreans may be recovering without knowing they contracted the infectious disease.Antibody testing in the U.S. State of New York last month showed around 13-point-nine percent of state residents had the antibodies for COVID-19, while the equivalent figure for New York City residents stood at 21-point-two percent.Spain, which has reported more than 27-thousand coronavirus-related deaths, logged a five percent infection rate in a similar survey.