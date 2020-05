Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as a cluster infection that began in the nightclubs of Seoul's Itaewon district continues its sporadic spread nationwide, especially through singing rooms and bars.Some 11 of the new cases originated domestically. Six were in Gyeonggi Province, two in North Gyeongsang Province, and one each in Seoul, Incheon and South Gyeongsang Province.The remaining nine cases were imported from overseas. Seven were caught during airport entry procedures.The new cases raised South Korea's total number of infections to 11-thousand-142.No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday, while 27 patients were released from isolation after making complete recoveries.