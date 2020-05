Hyundai Motor, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and four other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 550-thousand vehicles to fix faulty components.The Transport Ministry said on Friday that Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors are recalling 295-thousand units of three of their models, including the Santa Fe, due to problems involving the anti-lock braking system(ABS) and airbags.BMW Korea is recalling 242-thousand units of 79 models, including the 520d sedan, over fragile exhaust gas recirculation(EGR) coolers. Mercedes-Benz Korea has reported faulty sunroof glass panels in over 11-thousand units of 36 models.Other companies include Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles(FCA) Korea and Bike Korea.The companies have either begun repair and replacement services free of charge or will start the services on Friday.