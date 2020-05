Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main opposition United Future Party(UFP) decided to form an emergency committee under the leadership of former election chief Kim Chong-in.UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young said on Friday that the decision was made with overwhelming support from the party's newly elected representatives.The emergency committee will run until the next by-elections on April 7, 2021. Kim is widely expected to accept the position.The UFP's satellite Future Korea Party(FKP), meanwhile, decided to merge with the main opposition by May 29, and the term of its current leader Won Yoo-chul will automatically end on the same day.The UFP is soon expected to launch the merger process.