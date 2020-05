Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has designated bars and other entertainment establishments as "facilities at high risk" for COVID-19 infections and subject to fines if they do not follow quarantine measures.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters on Friday specifically designated nine types of facilities as high risk, such as bars, clubs, karaoke rooms, concert halls and fitness centers.Such establishments will be required to record all guests who enter, check for symptoms and regularly disinfect, otherwise both the operators and visitors will face a fine of less than three million won or a ban on mass gatherings.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the quarantine obligations come after previous recommendations were found not to have been followed.