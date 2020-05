Photo : YONHAP News

This summer season is forecast to be hotter than previous years, with more heat waves and tropical nights.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Friday that the average temperature between June and August this year is projected to be up to one-point-five degrees Celsius higher compared to past summers.The average temperature last year was 24-point-one degrees Celsius, with the accumulated annual average from previous years hitting 23-point-six.The number of expected days under a heat wave, when daytime highs surpass 33 degrees Celsius, will likely be 20 to 25, twice that of last year. The number of tropical nights, when lows exceed 25 degrees Celsius overnight, is expected to be between 12 to 17, compared to ten-point-five days in 2019.The weather agency also predicted nine to 12 typhoons this summer, two or three of which will affect the Korean Peninsula.