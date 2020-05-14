9 Coronavirus Cases Reported at Bucheon Buffet Restaurant

Photo : YONHAP News

Cases of COVID-19 tied to the Itaewon cluster in Seoul continue to lead to further transmissions of the virus at other bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in the metropolitan area.According to health authorities, the number of Itaewon-related infections rose to 215 as of Friday noon, eight more than 12 hours prior.Six cases were reported from a buffet restaurant in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, bringing the total connected to this location to nine so far.On Thursday, a one-year-old infant and her parents were diagnosed with the virus after they attended a birthday party at the restaurant on May 10. Her grandparents and others who attended the event also tested positive on Friday.A taxi driver who contracted the virus worked as a freelance photographer at the buffet restaurant twice this month.Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has urged people who visited the Raon Party buffet in Bucheon on May 9, 10 and 17 to get tested for COVID-19.