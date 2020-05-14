S. Korea to Contribute Medical Capabilities to UN Peacekeeping Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will utilize its medical prowess proven through its COVID-19 response in supporting UN peacekeeping operations.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday that Korea hopes to contribute to reinforcing the medical capabilities of peacekeeping units by incorporating new technology into their operations. The country will rely on its long held status as a technology powerhouse and its strength as a medical powerhouse, as highlighted during the pandemic.Kang made the remark during the first session of a government panel tasked with preparing for the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference slated to take place in Seoul next April.She said Korea's substantial contribution will help draw support from UN members for Seoul's efforts to enter the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. Additionally, it will strengthen the foundation for Korean citizens and companies to further advance into international organizations.Kang and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo are co-chairing the preparatory panel for the Seoul conference, which will be attended by the top diplomats and defense chiefs of around 150 nations that provide funding and troops for UN peacekeeping operations.