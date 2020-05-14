Moon Urges Parliament to Support Expansion of Employment Insurance Benefits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Friday urged cooperation from the 21st National Assembly to allow expanding the benefits of employment insurance at an early date.Regarding this week's passage of a revised Employment Insurance Act aimed at expanding benefits to those working in the arts and culture sectors, Moon said it's regrettable the benefits can't apply to workers in other special fields and those serving digital platforms.In a briefing, top office spokesperson Kang Min-seok also cited the president as telling his aides that having established a firm employment safety net is meaningful progress, but there is still a long ways to go.Moon also positively assessed the passage of legislation that will enable people struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic to receive vocational training and allowances while seeking employment.Moon asked for thorough preparations to implement the new job support system effective from next year.Under the plan, youths, low income earners, small-scale entrepreneurs and self-employed people who are able and willing to work but are without jobs can receive 500-thousand won in monthly assistance for up to six months.