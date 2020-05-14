Pew Research: Americans Give Highest Ratings to S. Korea, Germany in COVID-19 Response

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. survey shows that many Americans more highly speak of South Korea and Germany than their own country when it comes to responses to the COVID-19 outbreak.A national survey by Pew Research Center on over 10-thousand people between April 29 and May 5 showed 47 percent of the respondents said the U.S. did a good or excellent job of dealing with COVID-19, as opposed to 66 percent for South Korea and Germany.South Korea excelled Germany in terms of portion of the respondents who gave “excellent” ratings to them with 25 percent as opposed to 15 percent for the European country.The survey also affirmed Americans’ suspicion toward Beijing with 84 percent answering they don’t trust coronavirus-related information provided by the Chinese government.The percentage of Americans expressing unfavorable opinion of China also climbed to a record high of 66 percent, the highest figure since the U.S. pollster began to compile related data in 2005.