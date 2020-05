Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 25 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, raising the accumulated total to eleven-thousand-190.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that among the new cases detected throughout Saturday, 17 are domestic infections, while eight others are imported cases.New infections are mostly coming from Seoul and its surrounding areas, with 13 cases detected in the capital region throughout Saturday, as the Itaewon nightclub outbreak continues to spread to other cluster infections.The number of daily new infections remained above 20 for three straight days since Friday.Nineteen more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, bringing the total number of cured patients to ten-thousand-213.The nation's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 266.