S. Korean Navy to Send Fewer Warships, Troops to RIMPAC

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Navy will reportedly send just two warships to a United States-led multinational maritime exercise set for August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to a military source on Sunday, the Navy plans to send a 76-hundred-ton Aegis destroyer and a 44-hundred-ton destroyer to the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) set to be held from August 17 to 31 near Hawaii.The RIMPAC, the world's largest international training exercise, is a biennial event designed to enhance the combined operational capabilities of South Korea, the United States, Japan and other Pacific nations.The U.S. Navy decided to minimize land and shore-based training and exclude social events on shore for this year's exercise due to concerns over the COVID-19. The exercise was usually held for more than a month, but this year's training will be reduced to about two weeks.In line with the decision, the South Korean Navy decided to significantly reduce the scope of its assets and troops that will participate in the exercise.