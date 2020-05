Photo : KBS News

The market capitalization of the global market rose by 24 percent over the past two months as it rebounded from crashes right after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.According to Bloomberg, the market capitalization of 86 countries amounted to roughly 76-point-39 trillion U.S. dollars as of Thursday.That marks an increase of 24 percent from March 24, when the comparable figure hit the lowest 61-point-58 trillion dollars.Zimbabwe posted the largest growth of 73 percent, followed by Sri Lanka, Argentine, Cyprus and Norway.The South Korean stock market gained 27-point-seven percent, the 23th largest growth among the 86 countries.