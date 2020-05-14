Moon to Meet Floor Leaders of Ruling, Opposition Parties Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will have a luncheon meeting with the new floor leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties on Thursday as the new National Assembly is set to open next week.Senior presidential secretary for political affairs Kang Gi-jung said on Sunday that President Moon invited Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon of the ruling Democratic Party, and his United Future Party counterpart, Joo Ho-young, to the meeting at the presidential office.Kang said that no specific agenda items will be set in advance for the session, adding they are expected to have a candid dialogue on state affairs. This may include the employment and industrial crises from the COVID-19 outbreak.The secretary said the top office would continue efforts for the "systemization of cooperative politics."Meanwhile, a senior presidential official said that President Moon is preparing to deliver a speech at the parliament early next month.