Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to introduce a digitized registry of visitors at high-risk entertainment establishments such as clubs and bars, starting next month.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo unveiled the decision on Sunday during a regular press briefing, saying that the government experienced many difficulties in tracing individuals linked to the recent Itaewon club cluster.The plan requires entertainment establishments like clubs and bars to keep a quick response(QR) code-based customer register starting next month.People who wish to visit these "high-risk" facilities will be required to generate a QR code to be scanned upon entry.Minister Park said that the QR-code registers will only be used when the infectious disease alert level is raised to "serious" and that private data collected will be discarded automatically after four weeks.