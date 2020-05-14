Chinese Top Diplomat Hopes US, N. Korea Resume Dialogue Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that China hopes North Korea and the United States will resume dialogue as soon as possible, calling for "substantial" actions to resolve issues.State Councilor Wang made the remarks during his annual news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress meetings in Beijing, when asked about the stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang and China's possible role in resuming them.While blaming the U.S. for the deadlock in the negotiations, Wang said that China welcomes and hopes to see continued interaction between the two nations.The Chinese top diplomat said North Korea has taken some positive steps in the last few years towards de-escalation and denuclearization. However, these steps have not been reciprocated in a substantive way by the U.S., which is the main reason for the ongoing stalemate.He said the U.S. should not squander the hard-won outcomes of engagement and consider related proposals by China and Russia.