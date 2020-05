Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide 370-thousand face masks to Koreans adopted overseas to help them fight the new coronavirus.The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it will send masks to about 160-thousand Korean adoptees in 14 countries, including the United States and France which were both hit hard by the pandemic.The ministry said starting Monday, 210-thousand masks will be sent to the United States, where the number of Korean adoptees is the largest, and the remainder will be distributed to the 13 other countries.South Korea originally planned to send some 100-thousand masks but sharply increased the amount in light of high demand from around the world.The masks will be sent to South Korean missions in the 14 countries, which will then be conveyed to some 40 adoption agencies that will deliver the masks to each adoptee.